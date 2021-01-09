WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County Superintendent discusses plans to return to in-person learning

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams joins the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss plans to return to in-person learning in the county on Jan. 19.

Superintendent Williams says the county will follow the WVDHHR county alert system map when it comes to sending high school students back to school in-person per recommendations from the governor and West Virginia Department of Education.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.