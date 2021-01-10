‘Betrayed their oaths’: Sen. Brown calls for resignation or expulsion of Hawley, Cruz

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, called for the resignation of two Republican Senators in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

He tweeted Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz must resign or be expelled from Congress by the Senate.

Both @HawleyMO and @SenTedCruz have betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy.



I am calling for their immediate resignations.



If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 9, 2021

Both Hawley and Cruz led objection to the Electoral College vote.

Brown joins other lawmakers in calling for their resignation.

On Thursday, Brown called for an invocation of the 25th Amendment.

President Trump must be removed from office for inciting yesterday's violent insurrection.



I am calling on the cabinet and vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/tilP7y24jk — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 7, 2021

