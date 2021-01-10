Advertisement

‘Betrayed their oaths’: Sen. Brown calls for resignation or expulsion of Hawley, Cruz

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, called for the resignation of two Republican Senators in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

He tweeted Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz must resign or be expelled from Congress by the Senate.

Both Hawley and Cruz led objection to the Electoral College vote.

Brown joins other lawmakers in calling for their resignation.

On Thursday, Brown called for an invocation of the 25th Amendment.

