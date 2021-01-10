Advertisement

Clay Township distributes COVID-19 supplies

Clay Township works to give back $97,500 to the community through COVID-19 relief.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST
GALLIA COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Residents in Clay Township have been getting a special delivery of COVID-19 supplies right to their door.

Trustee Brady Swain says they received $97,500 for COVID-19 relief in October and were trying to figure out the best way to spend the money.

After consulting with the auditor’s office, they’ve been acquiring water, masks, disinfectant, thermometers, hand sanitizer and paper towels.

The remaining money was given to the food bank at Grace United Methodist Church. They also purchased foggers and tablets to disinfect area churches.

On Friday and Saturday in a four hour span they were able to distribute supplies to about 175 homes. At a previous event, they doled out supplies to another 160 houses.

Community members have been volunteering to help with the distribution and handing out the products, offering to go door to door to prevent a big crowd in one place at one time.

Swain says it’s a slow process and they still have about 400 homes to get to in the next month and a half and they appreciate everyone’s patience.

