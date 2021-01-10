First Warning Forecast | Easy-going weather for much of this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A full day of sunshine was finally seen for the first time this year across the Tri-State on Sunday. This sets the stage for a rather quiet period of weather over the next several days. By Friday and Saturday, rain and snow chances return. Meanwhile, expect temperatures to climb to above-seasonable norms through Friday before dropping over the weekend.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and quiet through midnight as temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

Expect an increase in clouds overnight but with continued dry conditions. Low temperatures will level out in the low to mid 20s.

A mostly cloudy sky will be seen Monday morning with little to no sunshine. Towards midday, there is the opportunity for flurries across far southern portions of the Tri-State.

Monday afternoon will see sunshine slowly returning from northwest to southeast. High temperatures rise to the low 40s.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunshine rolls on through Wednesday with highs inching towards the upper 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with a high temperature near 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a few rain showers possible later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for snow showers. Temperatures start out in the upper 20s but will rise to the upper 30s later in the day.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy but dry with highs steady in the upper 30s.

