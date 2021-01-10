Advertisement

Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear

(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff and Lexington Herald Leader
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - The Kentucky House of Representatives will set up a committee to determine whether Governor Andy Beshear should be impeached after four citizens filed a petition seeking the Democratic governor’s removal from office.

WYMT media partner the Lexington Herald-Leader reports a petition was filed with the House of Representatives to impeach Gov. Beshear on eight counts. The petition cites the COVID-19 restrictions the governor put in place on March 19.

“The main reason we filed the petition,” Jacob Clark said, “is because we don’t really think the legislature is going to do the job properly without a push from the citizens.”

Nearly 50 people signed affidavits supporting the petition.

House Speaker David Osborne said the constitution is vague about impeachment; however, the accusations have to be taken seriously.

“It doesn’t even require a vote or anything,” Osborne said. “It just requires the committee act. And the committee’s action can be to do nothing.”

A representative for the governor called the committee “silly and unjustified” and said the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions constitutional in November.

