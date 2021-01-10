Kentucky State Police mourns first female trooper Sandra Schoneker Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is in mourning after an announcement that retired Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor, the first female trooper with KSP, died Saturday.

Taylor died after an extended battle with multiple sclerosis, according to a Facebook post by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Mourns Loss of Retired Trooper Who Paved Way for Female Troopers KSP received word this afternoon that retired... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Saturday, January 9, 2021

As the first female trooper with KSP, she began within the academy in 1977 and graduated into the force in January of 1978. Taylor had worked with KSP unit 990 and had since retired.

She was living in Ocala, Florida with her husband John at the time, KSP said. Plans for the service are still pending, but the family told KSP they expect to bring Taylor back to Cincinnati, Ohio for her final entombment and memorial.

“Let us remember this historic step Sandra took in our agency,” KSP wrote in their post. “Please keep the Taylor family in your prayers.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.