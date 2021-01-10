Advertisement

Kentucky State Police mourns first female trooper Sandra Schoneker Taylor

Kentucky State Police is in mourning after an announcement that retired Trooper Sandra...
Kentucky State Police is in mourning after an announcement that retired Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor, the first female trooper with KSP, died Saturday.(Kentucky State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is in mourning after an announcement that retired Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor, the first female trooper with KSP, died Saturday.

Taylor died after an extended battle with multiple sclerosis, according to a Facebook post by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Mourns Loss of Retired Trooper Who Paved Way for Female Troopers KSP received word this afternoon that retired...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Saturday, January 9, 2021

As the first female trooper with KSP, she began within the academy in 1977 and graduated into the force in January of 1978. Taylor had worked with KSP unit 990 and had since retired.

She was living in Ocala, Florida with her husband John at the time, KSP said. Plans for the service are still pending, but the family told KSP they expect to bring Taylor back to Cincinnati, Ohio for her final entombment and memorial.

“Let us remember this historic step Sandra took in our agency,” KSP wrote in their post. “Please keep the Taylor family in your prayers.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
A vehicle crash has closed parts of I-64 in Cabell County
UPDATE | I-64 back open following early morning crash
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates

Latest News

10 new businesses were added to the list in Williamson last year.
New businesses boom in Williamson amid pandemic
If not for an adjacent driveway, thru traffic would not be possible on Perry Township Road 321.
Neighbors worried about Lawrence County, Ohio road slip
The Franklin County Sheriff released this statement Sunday in response to a letter from a group...
Franklin County Sheriff reassigns deputy after complaints about him attending the U.S. Capitol rally
Hart Animal Rescue took in a dog, Sammie, after she was hit by a car in West Virginia. (Hart...
Ohio animal rescue takes in dog after dog gets hit by car in West Virginia
The U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police...
Governor Justice orders flags flown at half-staff through Wednesday