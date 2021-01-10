Advertisement

Lexington business owner reacts to House Bill 1 moving forward

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Near the top of lawmakers’ list is a bill created to keep Kentucky businesses from closing in any future shutdowns.

Seneca Holden, one of the owners of Bazaar Eatery in downtown Lexington, said another shutdown would be hard.

“It would be a huge hit,” he said.

House Bill 1 would allow restaurants, organizations, churches, local government and school districts to stay open throughout a state of emergency.

The bill is a response to Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Holden said he’s not sure if loosening restrictions is the right answer, either.

“I don’t want to be here if it’s not safe,” he said. “People’s lives aren’t worth money or profit, because what happens if there’s nobody left to come in?”

The bill comes with a catch: all businesses and public gatherings must meet or exceed CDC guidelines.

“If they put on stricter guidelines to keep us going and keep us moving, we have to be ready to do that,” Holden said. “We’ve already stayed compliant above what’s already been put in.”

The bill also requires businesses to post its policies in a ”conspicuous place on the main entrance door”.

Holden said his business already has multiple signs in place.

He said the issue of having guidelines in place is beyond politics.

“We do what we need to do to keep people safe period,” he said. “It’s not about business.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
A vehicle crash has closed parts of I-64 in Cabell County
UPDATE | I-64 back open following early morning crash
Kentucky State Police is in mourning after an announcement that retired Trooper Sandra...
Kentucky State Police mourns first female trooper Sandra Schoneker Taylor
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates

Latest News

10 new businesses were added to the list in Williamson last year.
New businesses boom in Williamson amid pandemic
If not for an adjacent driveway, thru traffic would not be possible on Perry Township Road 321.
Neighbors worried about Lawrence County, Ohio road slip
The Franklin County Sheriff released this statement Sunday in response to a letter from a group...
Franklin County Sheriff reassigns deputy after complaints about him attending the U.S. Capitol rally
Hart Animal Rescue took in a dog, Sammie, after she was hit by a car in West Virginia. (Hart...
Ohio animal rescue takes in dog after dog gets hit by car in West Virginia
The U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police...
Governor Justice orders flags flown at half-staff through Wednesday