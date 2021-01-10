UPDATE | I-64 back open following early morning crash

UPDATE 01/10/2021 @ 10:30

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The two westbound lanes of I-64 on mile marker 9 is back open, according to West Virginia 511.

The crash involved two cars early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say EMS did respond, but nobody was transported.

ORIGINAL STORY 01/10/2021 @ 9:27 AM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle crash has closed parts of I-64 in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the call came in 9:02 am Sunday for a single vehicle crash.

Dispatchers say a vehicle hit a guard rail when, shortly after, a second vehicle hit the first car involved in the crash while it was stopped.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Right now, West Virginia 511 says both westbound lanes of I-64 are closed at mile marker 9. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

