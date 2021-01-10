Advertisement

Tomcats & Dragons win on Saturday night

Ashland needs OT to beat rival Boyd County while Fairland edges Eastern Brown
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats were trailing for much of the game against rival Boyd County but got it to overtime and won 54-52. Ashland is now 2-1 and host Johnson Central on January 11th. In Ohio, Fairland beat Eastern Brown by a final of 49-48. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

