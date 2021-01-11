34 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is reporting 34 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,015.

There are currently 83 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported. There have been 20 deaths since April.

One additional hospitalization has been reported. This marks the 76th hospitalization over the course of the pandemic.

30 more people have recovered from the virus. Overall, 912 have made a recovery.

