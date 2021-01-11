Advertisement

Buzzworthy gadgets from CES 2021

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Consumer Electronics Show is an incredible glimpse into the most important gadgets of the future. This year, the convention is going virtual, but companies are still using the CES platforms to launch their new innovations around the world.

Tech-life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share the latest from CES... and what gadgets you can virtually check out.

