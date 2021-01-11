COVID-19 Ky. | 2,085 new cases; 21 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 2,085 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths.

He said 119 counties were in the red on the state’s coronavirus metrics map. Boyd County, at 35, was among counties with the most new cases.

The statewide positivity rate was 12.35%.

Beshear said 16 of the 21 deaths were people not in long-term care.

The governor reported that Region 8 in southeastern Kentucky is in the red regarding ICU beds/hospital capacity.

Beshear also addressed recent unrest in the country, as well as in the region, reporting that state health director Dr. Steven Stack’s home was vandalized during the weekend.

“He is not backing down,” the governor said about Stack’s mission to help fight and better understand COVID-19. “I could not have done this without him.”

The governor also reported heightened security measures at the Capitol in Frankfort, saying what happened at the nation’s Capitol will not happen in Kentucky.

