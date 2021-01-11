Four more coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four additional deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 54-year-old man, a 67-year-old man, an 81-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman died, bringing the total number of deaths to 205.

There are 9,334 total cases.

1,956 are active cases.

161 more people have recovered. Overall, there have been 7,773 recoveries.

