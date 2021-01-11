Gary Allen concert postponed again due to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) — The Gary Allan concert scheduled for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert will now be held on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Tickets for the originally scheduled performance on Mar. 26, 2020 and any ticket purchased for the postponed dates of May 30, 2020, Nov. 5, 2020 or Mar. 25, 2021 will be honored on the new Sept. 17, 2021 date.

