King’s Daughters suspends new vaccine appointments temporarily

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center says they are temporarily suspending new vaccine appointments, according to a post on social media.

The hospital has administered more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the last three weeks. KDMC will honor the appointments for those scheduled the week of January 10th, however they do not have any additional vaccines to distribute at this time and don’t know when they will receive their next allotment.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who have a registered appointment will need to bring an ID. Healthcare workers will be required to provide an employee ID.

Healthcare workers still awaiting a future appointment should send an e-mail to HCWVaccine@kdmc.kdhs.us and provide your name, date of birth, home address, cell phone number and name of employer.

A member of the King’s Daughters registration team will be in contact, likely within 48-72 hours.

While the hospital is confident they will receive additional shipments of the vaccine it’s unclear when.

KDMC is encouraging patients to signup for MyChart to schedule and monitor availability.

