Lawrence County health department asks you to not call for vaccine appointments

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England.(John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Health Department says the staff cannot keep up with the phone calls for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The health department is asking you to not call the health department for vaccine appointments. They need those phone lines to reach COVID positive people and to conduct normal business.

They are not taking appointments at this time and are not keeping a waitlist.

According to health department officials, they don’t have any vaccines to distribute.

The health department says they know it’s frustrating seeing other counties give vaccines to those who are 70 years of age and older, but they’re doing their best to find out when they may receive the coronavirus vaccine.

