Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – A man from Carter County has been arrested for offering narcotics, alcohol, and money to obtain adults and children for sexual acts.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, the investigation that led to the arrest was led by the Department of Criminal Investigations.

On December 1, the Attorney General’s Office received a complaint of human trafficking in Grayson, Kentucky, involving Gregory Keith Rose, 57. At that time, detectives learned Kentucky State Police was investigating a similar human trafficking case in Rowan County involving Rose.

Once there was enough evidence, DCI worked with Carter County Attorney Brian Bayes to write a criminal complaint so a warrant could be obtained.

Investigators say there are three victims in the case.

Local, state and federal agencies worked together to locate and arrest Rose. The agencies involved included DCI, Kentucky State Police Post 14, the Grayson Police Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals for the Eastern District.

On January 8, 2021, Rose was charged with one count of promoting human trafficking of a minor less than 18 years of age, one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual acts and 20 counts of prostitution.

“This investigation and arrest signifies the commitment of law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky to working collaboratively to investigate and arrest those responsible for human trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I appreciate the partnership of the Kentucky State Police, the Grayson Police Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals for the Eastern District, and Carter County Attorney Brian Bayes in this case. January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and is a reminder to us all that trafficking can happen in any community. I urge every Kentuckian to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and how to report it by visiting YourEyesSaveLives.ky.gov.”

