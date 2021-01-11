Advertisement

McConnell: Nearly $300 Million for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Distribution in Kentucky

Kentucky has received $297,521,270 for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.
Kentucky has received $297,521,270 for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Monday that Kentucky has received $297,521,270 for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.

The federal funding was distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This money was made available through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the targeted COVID-19 rescue package that Senator McConnell negotiated and eventually passed in December.

Kentucky was sent $257,152,034 to support statewide testing, contact tracing, and other initiatives to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Commonwealth also received $40,369,236 for vaccine distribution.

“Kentucky is on our way to beating this virus with safe and effective vaccines. I’m proud the additional targeted federal relief funding is helping protect Kentucky families,” said Senator McConnell. “Through Operation Warp Speed, American researchers and healthcare heroes developed vaccines in record time. Now, hardworking Kentuckians at UPS and DHL Express are a critical link to sending these vaccines across the eastern United States. Together, we will finish this fight.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

Scioto EMA says those 65+ can now register to be placed on vaccine ‘call-back list’
WVEA | A third of members fearful of return of in-person learning
Capitol Market to close on Sundays due to COVID-19
HPD is looking to add new recruits to their roster.
Huntington Police looking to bolster squad
COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 new deaths reported by DHHR