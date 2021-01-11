Advertisement

Need stamps in Detroit? Go to Aretha Franklin post office

You’ve got to ‘Think’ where you’re going to get your postage
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died...
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018. The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.

President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

“No matter where life took her, Aretha never forgot about her hometown of Detroit,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. “Renaming this facility after her is a small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.

The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue. It’s not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that’s also named for Franklin.

Many supporters hope the Postal Service eventually issues a stamp to honor Franklin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

Scioto EMA says those 65+ can now register to be placed on vaccine ‘call-back list’
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Augusta National says the club intends to allow a limited number of spectators for the Masters...
Masters plans for a limited number of spectators in April
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
Third lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19