Neighbors worried about Lawrence County, Ohio road slip

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For a collection of neighbors in Lawrence County, commuting to and from home has become a colossal and potentially dangerous chore.

On Perry Township Road 321, just off Ohio State Route 243 roughly three miles north of Coal Grove, neighbors are dealing with a road slip so wide, there’s only about five feet of road to drive on. If not for a neighboring driveway, several would not even be able to make it to their home.

Clayton Meadows says he has lived in the neighborhood for roughly 30 years. He says that this has been a problem for several months. Meadows also fears first responders would be unable to serve the area the event of an emergency.

“If there’s a fire, the fire truck couldn’t get through you’d just have to stand there and watch your house burn to the ground,” Meadows said. “Same way with an ambulance. (The) lack of ability for emergency vehicles to get through is what really frightens me.”

According to Perry Township trustee Matt Malone, an engineer has been contacted to improve the road as soon as he can get it on his schedule and that the trustees are watching and working to keep the road open.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.