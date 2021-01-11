Advertisement

Ohio animal rescue takes in dog after dog gets hit by car in West Virginia

Hart Animal Rescue took in a dog, Sammie, after she was hit by a car in West Virginia. (Hart...
Hart Animal Rescue took in a dog, Sammie, after she was hit by a car in West Virginia. (Hart Animal Rescue)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A local animal rescue took in an injured dog after she was hit by a car in West Virginia.

Katie Goodpaster of Hart Animal Rescue says Sammie, a 55-pound basset mix, was brought in Friday after an elderly man allegedly found the dog and brought her to a rural shelter in West Virginia.

Sammie was transported to Hart Animal Rescue, where she will be fully treated.

Goodpaster says Sammie has a broken leg and is going to need specialized surgery.

The dog also has a urinary tract infection and tested positive for Lyme and Ehrlich diseases.

She also has a dislocated pelvis and a fractured hip socket.

It is also believed that Sammie may have weaned some puppies, but the puppies were not found, Goodpaster said.

Once Sammie is treated, Hart Animal Rescue will put her into a foster home until she is fully recovered. Then, she will be ready for adoption.

Those who are interested in learning more about adopting her or any of their other pets can fill out a form online.

