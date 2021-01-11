Oscar Tshiebwe commits to Kentucky
Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in ten games for West Virginia this season.
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former West Virginia standout Oscar Tshiebwe has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky.
Tshiebwe, originally from the Congo, averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in ten games for the Mountaineers this season before entering the transfer portal. He led the Mountaineers in scoring and rebounding with 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds as a freshman.
The former five-star center was receiving heavy interest from Illinois, Miami, NC State and others.
According to 247Sports, he was ranked as the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2019 class.
