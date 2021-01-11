Shocker in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAZ) - It was a start that made NFL history as the Cleveland Browns scored 28 points in the first quarter and they went on to win the NFL Wild Card playoff game by a final of 48-37. The first play of the game was a disaster for the Steelers as the snap was high from Maurkice Pouncey to Ben Roethlisberger and it was recovered by former WVU player Karl Joseph to make it 7-0. The Browns went on to score 3 more times in the first 15 minutes highlighted by two Kareem Hunt scores and a 40 yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Jarvis Landry.

The first half was a nightmare for Roethlisberger who threw three interceptions and the offense also had a fumble. The Steelers finally scored late in the first half when James Conner ran in from one yard out capping off a 13 play 89 yard drive. Cleveland responded with a 9 play 64 yard drive in 1:10 when Baker Mayfield threw a second touchdown pass to make the score 35-7. A Chris Boswell 49 yard field goal made the halftime score 35-10 as time expired.

Pittsburgh cut into the lead halfway through the 3rd quarter on a touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Eric Ebron which made the score 35-16. After a Cleveland punt, the Steelers cut into the lead a bit more on their next possession with another touchdown as Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster found the endzone to make it 35-23.

Cleveland responded early in the 4th quarter as Baker Mayfield tossed a pass to Nick Chubb rumbled 40 yards for the touchdown to make the lead 19 points. The back and forth continued as Pittsburgh tacked on another touchdown from Roethlisberger to Smith-Schuster. After a failed two-point conversion, Cleveland still led by 13 points. Cleveland was able to run over 6 minutes of game clock on the next drive which resulted in field goal by Cody Parkey.

Ben Roethlisberger’s fourth interception of the game sealed the win for Cleveland despite Pittsburgh scoring a late touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Browns will play at Kansas City next Sunday afternoon.

It’s Cleveland’s first playoff win since January 1st, 1995.

