South Charleston Police searching for alleged mail thief

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged thief.

According to a Facebook post from SCPD, this suspect was involved in alleged mail theft earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective JD Keeney at (304)-744-6903 or the SCPD tip-line at (304)744-6521.

The police department says any tip can remain anonymous.

