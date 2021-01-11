Advertisement

Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

There have been 64 total deaths in connection to the virus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 89-year old man who passed on January 7th and a 78-year old man who passed on January 9th.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 54 new cases as of Monday, January 11. There have been 4,941 since the pandemic began.

One more person has been hospitalized. 341 people have been put in the hospital over the course of the outbreak.

27 additional people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,823.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

