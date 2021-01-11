Vacant house fire reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from the vacant building along Washington Avenue.

Fire Chief Jan Rader tells WSAZ.com crews searched the home and no one was found inside.

No word on what started the flames.

Firefighters say they have responded to a fire at this home in the past.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.