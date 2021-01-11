Advertisement

Vacant house fire reported in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from the vacant building along Washington Avenue.

Fire Chief Jan Rader tells WSAZ.com crews searched the home and no one was found inside.

No word on what started the flames.

Firefighters say they have responded to a fire at this home in the past.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

Scioto EMA says those 65+ can now register to be placed on vaccine ‘call-back list’
WVEA | A third of members fearful of return of in-person learning
Capitol Market to close on Sundays due to COVID-19
HPD is looking to add new recruits to their roster.
Huntington Police looking to bolster squad
COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 new deaths reported by DHHR