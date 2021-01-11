W.Va. winter sports can start next month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winter high school sports athletes in West Virginia have a date on Valentine’s Day, and it has nothing to do with roses and chocolates.

That is the day they can resume practices. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference.

Basketball, wrestling, and swimming teams can begin to get in 14 practices before competitions start on March 3.

“Our medical experts are going to advise me on expanding the ‘orange’ zone. We’ll give you information on that on Wednesday. We may be expanding the ‘orange’ zone, which will allow us a little bit of additional freedoms and everything in regard to our ability to go to school in orange and not be as restrictive as we have been,” Justice said.

For teams to be able to play, they must not be “red” on the state’s weekly COVID metrics map, and Justice said changes to the map will be released Wednesday.

The governor is pushing for full-time in-person school is to return in West Virginia starting Jan. 19.

George Washington basketball players are wondering why they still have to wait several weeks after that to start practicing.

“I just don’t see why we can’t start practicing now if we’re starting school next week,” George Washington senior Kalissa Lacy said.

“We’re going back to school January 19, so I don’t understand why we can’t start practice at the same time,” George Washington senior Vivian Ho said.

