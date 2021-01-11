Advertisement

W.Va. winter sports can start next month

By Jim Treacy and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winter high school sports athletes in West Virginia have a date on Valentine’s Day, and it has nothing to do with roses and chocolates.

That is the day they can resume practices. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference.

Basketball, wrestling, and swimming teams can begin to get in 14 practices before competitions start on March 3.

“Our medical experts are going to advise me on expanding the ‘orange’ zone. We’ll give you information on that on Wednesday. We may be expanding the ‘orange’ zone, which will allow us a little bit of additional freedoms and everything in regard to our ability to go to school in orange and not be as restrictive as we have been,” Justice said.

For teams to be able to play, they must not be “red” on the state’s weekly COVID metrics map, and Justice said changes to the map will be released Wednesday.

The governor is pushing for full-time in-person school is to return in West Virginia starting Jan. 19.

George Washington basketball players are wondering why they still have to wait several weeks after that to start practicing.

“I just don’t see why we can’t start practicing now if we’re starting school next week,” George Washington senior Kalissa Lacy said.

“We’re going back to school January 19, so I don’t understand why we can’t start practice at the same time,” George Washington senior Vivian Ho said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor...
Tide rolls to National Championship
Tomcats improve to 3-1 this season.
Ashland beats Johnson Central
ASHLAND BEATS JOHNSON CENTRAL