WVU at Baylor is off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 11, 2021) – The Big 12 Conference announced today that the West Virginia University men’s basketball game at Baylor scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12 has been postponed in accordance with the Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponement is in response to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the Big 12 Conference. WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and Baylor to reschedule the game.

“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” Lyons said. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”

No determination has been made for any future WVU games at this time.

