WVU moves up a spot in top 25

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After splitting games last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers moved up on spot in the latest AP rankings. They are now the 13th ranked team in the country. Ohio State moved back into the top 25 after beating Rutgers over the weekend. The Buckeyes are 21st.

The Big 12 conference continues to have five teams in the top 25 and they are Baylor, Texas, Kansas, WVU and Texas Tech. Here are the complete rankings for Week 8.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1599 1

2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1536 2

3. Villanova 8-1 1436 3

4. Texas 10-1 1422 4

5. Iowa 11-2 1322 5

6. Kansas 10-2 1220 6

7. Michigan 10-0 1161 10

8. Creighton 10-2 1151 7

9. Wisconsin 10-2 1110 8

10. Tennessee 9-1 1093 9

11. Houston 10-1 993 11

12. Clemson 9-1 747 19

13. West Virginia 9-4 701 14

14. Illinois 9-4 694 12

15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18

16. Louisville 8-1 464 -

17. Missouri 7-2 436 13

18. Virginia 7-2 403 22

19. Duke 5-2 397 21

20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19

21. Ohio St. 9-3 280 -

22. Oregon 9-2 264 17

23. Minnesota 10-4 233 16

24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23

25. UConn 6-1 181 -

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

