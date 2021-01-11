Advertisement

WVU moves up a spot in top 25

Ohio State cracks the rankings again
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After splitting games last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers moved up on spot in the latest AP rankings. They are now the 13th ranked team in the country. Ohio State moved back into the top 25 after beating Rutgers over the weekend. The Buckeyes are 21st.

The Big 12 conference continues to have five teams in the top 25 and they are Baylor, Texas, Kansas, WVU and Texas Tech. Here are the complete rankings for Week 8.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1599 1

2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1536 2

3. Villanova 8-1 1436 3

4. Texas 10-1 1422 4

5. Iowa 11-2 1322 5

6. Kansas 10-2 1220 6

7. Michigan 10-0 1161 10

8. Creighton 10-2 1151 7

9. Wisconsin 10-2 1110 8

10. Tennessee 9-1 1093 9

11. Houston 10-1 993 11

12. Clemson 9-1 747 19

13. West Virginia 9-4 701 14

14. Illinois 9-4 694 12

15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18

16. Louisville 8-1 464 -

17. Missouri 7-2 436 13

18. Virginia 7-2 403 22

19. Duke 5-2 397 21

20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19

21. Ohio St. 9-3 280 -

22. Oregon 9-2 264 17

23. Minnesota 10-4 233 16

24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23

25. UConn 6-1 181 -

Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Rose, of Carter County, has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation.
Man from Carter County arrested for alleged human trafficking
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
A 61-year-old man died in an accident in Rowan County.
61-year-old man killed in collision
A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Smash and grab caught on camera

Latest News

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Ohio State safety Josh Proctor...
Tide rolls to National Championship
Tomcats improve to 3-1 this season.
Ashland beats Johnson Central
ASHLAND BEATS JOHNSON CENTRAL
Basketball, wrestling and swimming will begin practice in 5 weeks
W.Va. winter sports can start next month