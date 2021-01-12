3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Boyd County, 32 additional cases

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest victims are a 78-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

County health officials also reported 32 new coronavirus cases, ranging from a 7-year-old boy to a 76-year-old woman.

The county has had 3,682 total cases since the pandemic started, 539 this month alone.

There have been 2,059 recoveries.

Forty-nine people have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.