Another COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County, 61 more cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Kanawha County, along with 61 more cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement, saying the victim was a 74-year-old woman.

Health officials say there have been 9,995 total cases in the county, 1,345 which are probable.

Active cases were up to 1,982.

There have been 7,807 recoveries.

Two hundred six people have died as a result of the virus.

