Advertisement

Another COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County, 61 more cases

Coronavirus infections
Coronavirus infections(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Kanawha County, along with 61 more cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement, saying the victim was a 74-year-old woman.

Health officials say there have been 9,995 total cases in the county, 1,345 which are probable.

Active cases were up to 1,982.

There have been 7,807 recoveries.

Two hundred six people have died as a result of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange