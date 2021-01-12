Ashland beats Johnson Central

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats won their 3rd straight game of the year Monday night beating Johnson Central by a final of 67-59. The Golden Eagles suffered their first loss of the season. Ashland jumped out to a 13-0 lead but Johnson Central came back to trail by just two points at the break. The fourth quarter started with the game tied at 44 as the Tomcats outscored Johnson Central 23-15 in the final 8 minutes of the game.

Here are the highlights that aired Monday night on WSAZ.

