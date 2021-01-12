Capitol Market to close on Sundays due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Capitol Market has announced changes to their hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release from the Capitol Market says that they will be closed on Sundays from January 17th until April 11th.

Soho’s will also be closed on Sundays.

Officials with the Capitol market say that nine small businesses requested or agreed to the change due to the impact the pandemic has had on their businesses.

Executive Director Nichole Greene-Jenkins said, “The new schedule aligns with our Outdoor Market schedule as we traditionally welcome our farmers back in mid-April. We know that Spring is just around the corner and we can’t wait to welcome folks back to the Market on Sunday, April 11, when a cup of coffee or lunch is the perfect addition to an afternoon spent picking out fresh flowers and vegetable plants.”

Capitol Market’s hours on Monday through Saturday will not change.

