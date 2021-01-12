Advertisement

Commissioners vote to re-declare state of emergency in Putnam County; discuss wave pool

Putnam County Commission
Putnam County Commission(Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Commission has voted to re-declare the state of emergency in the county.

It happened during a commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Also at the meeting, Commissioner Andy Skidmore said the wave pool will definitely be open by this summer.

He says they are going to fill it up early since it has been a while.

The fundraising committee meets towards the end of the month.

This is a developing story.

