Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department suspends operations

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cottageville Volunteer Fire Department has voluntarily suspended operations.

This is to address equipment-related issues found during a visit and evaluation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Jackson County 911 has arranged for fire protection coverage in the Cottageville area. They are also coordinating with other departments in surrounding counties.

Office staff will be helping the Cottageville VFD as it works to fix these issues.

