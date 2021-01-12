COVID-19 Ky. | 3,053 new cases, 22 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 3,053 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.

He said it was the fourth highest Tuesday for new cases since the pandemic started.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was 12.23 percent.

Beshear said Pike County, at 70 new cases, was among counties with the most case increases.

The governor also referred to recent events of “intimidation and hate,” including a push from some to impeach him, as well as threats toward him and other state leaders.

“We cannot as a government lift these folks up,” he said.

