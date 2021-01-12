Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 3,053 new cases, 22 additional deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 3,053 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.

He said it was the fourth highest Tuesday for new cases since the pandemic started.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was 12.23 percent.

Beshear said Pike County, at 70 new cases, was among counties with the most case increases.

The governor also referred to recent events of “intimidation and hate,” including a push from some to impeach him, as well as threats toward him and other state leaders.

“We cannot as a government lift these folks up,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia
It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE | Elderly man dies after getting pinned under car
Two men facing drug charges after traffic stop
A small boulder came tumbling down Fifth Street Hill in Huntington Tuesday night, hitting three...
Small boulder falls down Huntington’s 5th Street Hill

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office saying "Operation Centennial Sweep" is the largest drug...
Dozens arrested in large scale drug warrant sweep in Jackson County, W.Va.
Craig Blair was elected President of the W.Va. State Senate.
New President of West Virginia State Senate elected
Fire crews respond to accident with possible entrapment
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.
No charges to be filed following investigation into Charleston needle exchange