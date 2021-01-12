Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations halted in Boone County

W.Va. DHHR to conduct a monitoring clinic there
The Boone County Health Department will not be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines in the near future.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Boone County Health Department will not be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines in the near future.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services made that announcement Monday night, saying DHHR officials need to conduct a clinical monitoring visit first.

Late last month, we reported more than 40 people in Boone County who thought they were getting Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations received COVID antibodies instead. Tap here for more about that story.

According to the state DHHR, the monitoring visit to Boone County could come as early as this week.

The agency released the following statement Monday night:

“This quality assurance and monitoring process includes a review of agency policies and procedures and conduct interviews with agency personnel resulting in a site visit report. The intent of this process is to provide agency leadership and clinical personnel with recommendations for improving patient care practices and outcomes and the utilization of agency resources.

“Vaccines will be made available to community partners such as through the Federally Qualified Healthcare Center, Madison Medical and also through community vaccination events.”

Dr. Philip Galapon with the Boone County Health Department released the following statement Monday night:

“While the mixup was a culmination of a number of missteps we have to complete our investigation as to how it happened. For the time being we will not be administering vaccine until the state completes its investigation as well. The Health Department remains deeply committed to the goal of good public health and my staff have a record that demonstrates no less. Once we are able to provide the COVID vaccine once again we will do so.”

