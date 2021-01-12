Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 40 new deaths reported by DHHR

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just over 900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in the State of West Virginia, bringing the total number of cases to 103,203.

40 new deaths were reported by the DHHR Tuesday. The death toll connected to this pandemic now stands at 1,634.

As of January 12, there have been 1,664,418 total laboratory results received for COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Gilmer County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Gilmer County, a 58-year old male from Tyler County, an 84-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Mason County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County, 96-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Jackson County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 64-year old female from Monongalia County.

Officials say 28,577 cases are still considered active and the daily positivity rate is 8.68 percent.

72,992 have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms so far, according to DHHR data.

So far, DHHR officials say 13,764 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,088), Berkeley (7,597), Boone (1,228), Braxton (633), Brooke (1,654), Cabell (6,101), Calhoun (177), Clay (288), Doddridge (320), Fayette (2,063), Gilmer (506), Grant (882), Greenbrier (1,914), Hampshire (1,175), Hancock (2,200), Hardy (1,011), Harrison (3,742), Jackson (1,411), Jefferson (2,828), Kanawha (9,853), Lewis (663), Lincoln (954), Logan (1,992), Marion (2,580), Marshall (2,433), Mason (1,232), McDowell (1,095), Mercer (3,534), Mineral (2,264), Mingo (1,666), Monongalia (6,157), Monroe (757), Morgan (784), Nicholas (856), Ohio (2,906), Pendleton (410), Pleasants (692), Pocahontas (425), Preston (2,043), Putnam (3,348), Raleigh (3,356), Randolph (1,589), Ritchie (465), Roane (365), Summers (585), Taylor (853), Tucker (403), Tyler (447), Upshur (1,188), Wayne (1,993), Webster (198), Wetzel (833), Wirt (270), Wood (5,857), Wyoming (1,339).

