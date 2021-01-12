Elderly man taken to hospital after getting pinned under car

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting pinned under a car.

It happened on Redmond Ridge Road in Henderson around 8:10 Tuesday morning.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department Deputy Chief, they had to perform an extrication.

The deputy chief says it looks like the man was getting out and the car was in reverse and it knocked him down.

Officials say he’s in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

