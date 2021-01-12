Final AP football poll is released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Alabama’s convincing win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game, it’s no surprise that the Crimson Tide was a unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Top 25 rankings. They received 61 first place votes and are followed by the Buckeyes, Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. West Virginia and Marshall received a vote in the final rankings.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1

2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3

3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2

4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5

5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4

6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8

7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11

8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6

9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12

10. Northwestern 7-2 893 15

11. BYU 11-1 862 13

12. Indiana 6-2 773 7

13. Florida 8-4 764 10

14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 725 9

15. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 664 16

16. Iowa 6-2 581 17

17. Liberty 10-1 576 23

18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14

19. Texas 7-3 485 20

20. Oklahoma St. 8-3 417 26

21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21

22. Miami 8-3 284 18

23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31

24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19

25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1.

