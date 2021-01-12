Final AP football poll is released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Alabama’s convincing win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game, it’s no surprise that the Crimson Tide was a unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Top 25 rankings. They received 61 first place votes and are followed by the Buckeyes, Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. West Virginia and Marshall received a vote in the final rankings.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1
2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3
3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2
4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5
5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4
6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8
7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11
8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6
9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12
10. Northwestern 7-2 893 15
11. BYU 11-1 862 13
12. Indiana 6-2 773 7
13. Florida 8-4 764 10
14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 725 9
15. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 664 16
16. Iowa 6-2 581 17
17. Liberty 10-1 576 23
18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14
19. Texas 7-3 485 20
20. Oklahoma St. 8-3 417 26
21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21
22. Miami 8-3 284 18
23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31
24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19
25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28
Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1.
