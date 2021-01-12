Fire breaks out at abandoned house in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews on Monday night fought a fire at a vacant house in the 1200 block of Homer Street, near 7th Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Reported around 8:30 p.m., the fire had engulfed the house when crews arrived.

Dispatchers say fire broke out at the same home last week.

No injuries were reported.

There has been a rash of recent vacant house fires in Charleston. Tap here for more.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.