Fire breaks out at abandoned house in Charleston
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews on Monday night fought a fire at a vacant house in the 1200 block of Homer Street, near 7th Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
Reported around 8:30 p.m., the fire had engulfed the house when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say fire broke out at the same home last week.
No injuries were reported.
There has been a rash of recent vacant house fires in Charleston. Tap here for more.
