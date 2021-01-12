Greenup County reports no more COVID-19 vaccines

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A county is reporting they are out of COVID-19 vaccines, for now, after scheduling nearly 400 appointments on Tuesday.

That’s according to Chris Crum, the Greenup County Health Director, who says on top of scheduling those appointments, the health department administered nearly 60 shots Tuesday and answered phone that were ringing nonstop.

At this time, no additional shots are available in the county, but Crum says once 90% of the doses in stock have been administered the state will announce when their next shipment of the vaccine will arrive and how many they will get.

“Residents will know as soon as we know,” Crum said. “We expect to know sometime late next week.”

Currently, the health department is still vaccinating resident from Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

“Those residents calling to make an appointment who fall under Phase 1A will get priority over those calling in 1B, Crum said.

The Greenup County Health Department also says they understand the frustration when it comes to making an appointment to get your vaccination. However, they are encouraging residents to be patient because the staff is working as hard as they can.

“We have four phone lines,” said Crum, “with two to three people manning them. On top of that, we are administering shots and getting people’s information to make appointments.”

In addition to the recent expansion of their phone lines, the health department says they are working to not only expand to more phone lines, but also expand to scheduling an appointment online.

“We hope to have this very soon,” Crum said. “We are also working on adding a waiting list, so residents don’t have to fight the phones to make an appointment.”

The Greenup County Health Department is apologizing for the frustration involved when it comes to scheduling an appointment for COVID-19 vaccines, but says they are working hard to make sure everyone is taken care of.

