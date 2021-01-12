Advertisement

Huntington Police looking to bolster squad

HPD is looking to add new recruits to their roster.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has several positions opening and are looking to add new recruits to their team.

“You’re investing in your future and you’re investing in your home,” said police chief Ray Cornwell. “These jobs are secure, I’ve been with the city for 25 years, I’ve come up through the ranks as a street patrolman all the way up to chief of police and honestly I’ve never seen the city more financially secure than it is today.”

In recent years, recruiting has proven difficult, due to national dialogue and stigma surrounding law enforcement. Cornwell has been on the force for more than 25 years and says he believes less people are feeling the call to service, but the need to serve and protect is still there.

“If you’re interested in working outside, if you’re self reliant, if you have a positive attitude and you want to make a difference,” said Cornwell. “If you want to make the Huntington community a better place to be, come talk to us.”

The next testing event will be held on February 6th, you can learn more by click here. The application can be done online and will only take a few minutes. Applicants must pass a physical at the testing event and a written test will be administered. The starting salary is more than $42,000, the average patrol office can make more than $58,000 with overtime.

Those officers that are already certified in the state of West Virginia and are hired on will receive a $20,000 sign-on bonus, for this test only, thanks to approval from Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

“This is a wonderful place to work,” said Mike Hudson. “It’s a rewarding job, it’s a challenging job. You’re seeing different things every day. You never know, you get up, you put the uniform on, you walk out the door, you don’t know what you’re going to be seeing.”

A college degree is not required and while many face uncertain employment status due to the pandemic, these jobs are secure.

