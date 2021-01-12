Kanawha County BOE member: ‘remote learning is not working’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One week from Tuesday, most of the younger students in West Virginia are expected to be back in the classroom.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will sign an a executive order that all middle and elementary schools can reopen, regardless of what color they are on the COVID-19 metrics map, to in-person learning, five days a week, starting Jan. 19.

“Our medical experts believe with everything in them that the exposure for going back to school is extremely minimal, even more for grades 8 and down,” Justice said Monday during his news briefing.

High school students would return to in-person classes, provided the county is not in the red. The governor also said state officials plan to adjust what being in orange means on the metrics map.

“From the standpoint of schools just deciding to be 100 percent remote, I don’t think that is going to be a possibility. However, that will be a decision by the Department of Education,” Justice said.

Kanawha County School Board members will meet Wednesday to address and discuss re-entry plans. Board member Ryan White said it is important to get kids back in school.

“The remote learning is not working for a large portion of our students. They are not getting the support they need for the remote working to work,” White said.

He said students who selected remote learning will remain at home because the deadline has already passed to make a change to in-person learning.

However, he said they will consider requests for a remote student to return to the building.

“We have to make a decision that we feel is best for our school system, and it’s not an easy decision -- and I think every board member would recognize that,” White said.

The West Virginia Education Association will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss recent survey results regarding teachers’ responses to the return to in-person class.

