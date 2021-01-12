Advertisement

Landslide blocks highway; could be closed for 3-5 days

It happened near Billy’s Branch at Cave Run Lake on Tuesday morning. This is between mile markers 7.5 and 8.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Jan. 12, 2021
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A landslide has blocked all lanes of KY 801.

It happened near Billy’s Branch at Cave Run Lake on Tuesday morning. This is between mile markers 7.5 and 8.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, barricades have been placed at the ranger station on the US 60 side of the slide and at Scott’s Creek Marina boat ramp.

Highway crews are trying to get traffic lanes open as soon as possible, but KY 801 could be closed for three to five days.

You can detour through Morehead using US 60 and KY 519 to access Ky 801 for locations up to Scott’s Creek Marina.

