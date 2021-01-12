Longtime GOP chairwoman in W.Va. resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Longtime Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter announced Monday she will step down from her post immediately.

In a letter to fellow committee members, she said both of her parents suffered strokes within six months of each other and require 24/7 care.

Co-Chairman GOP Roman Stauffer, who most recently ran Gov. Jim Justice’s successful re-election campaign, will step in as acting chair until the state committee selects a new chair.

In a tweet Monday night, Stauffer said “I thank Melody Potter for her years of service to the @WVGOP. Please keep her in your prayers as she cares for her elderly parents.”

Potter touched on accomplishments in her letter, including super majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates.

