Meigs County Health Department to announce more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics Thursday

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle...
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.(Eduardo Munoz | Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is expected to release more information about coronavirus vaccination clinics later this week.

The health department says they will release details on addressing vaccination clinics on Thursday.

The department says they are receiving multiple calls regarding the vaccine and phases of administration. The phases have been outlined by the state and are being followed by health departments.

Ohio has implemented four phases, with each phase broken down into subphases like phase 1A and 1B.

The Meigs County Health Department says they are currently only getting 100 doses of the Moderna Vaccine each week. This limits how many they can distribute.

If you have any questions on the coronavirus vaccine, click here.

For more information on Meigs County vaccinations, go to their health department website or call the department at 740-992-6626.

