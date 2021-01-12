More WVU hoops games postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 12, 2021) – The Big 12 Conference announced today that the West Virginia University men’s basketball home games with TCU (Jan. 16) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 19) have been postponed in accordance with the Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponement is in response to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference. WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and the two schools to reschedule the games.

Tonight’s game at Baylor was canceled yesterday for the same reason. The next game on the WVU schedule is January 23rd at Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.