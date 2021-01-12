Advertisement

Ohioans 80 and older to start getting vaccines on Monday

Ohio Coronavirus
Ohio Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says on Monday, residents age 80 and older will start getting the vaccine, which is part of phase 1B.

He discussed this during a press conference on Tuesday.

He also announced 85% of nursing homes in Ohio have been visited by vaccine providers and given the opportunity to get the vaccine.

He says hospitals have been vaccinating their medical personnel as part of Phase 1A. Hospitals need to finish vaccinating their front line healthcare providers by midnight on Sunday, Governor DeWine says..

The governor also announced that local health departments, emergency management agencies and providers in each county will notify the media Wednesday or Thursday of this week about the process residents can use to be vaccinated in their counties. They will give information on times and locations of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor DeWine says the process is expected to look different depending on the provider. Some may hold walk up clinics and others may take appointments.

Individuals 65 years of age and older will remain priority.

The COVID-19 vaccine shipments start arriving in Ohio on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It won’t be known which providers get it on what day until this weekend, according to the governor.

The governor also announced on January 25, they believe vaccines will open up to those 75 years of age and older. The next week, they believe it will open up to individuals 70 and older. On February 8, they expect vaccinations to be available to those 65 and older.

Governor DeWine says just because a new age range opens does not mean vaccinations are finished for the previous age group. He says it will take a number of weeks to distribute the vaccine because of the limited doses available.

He says also during the week of January 25, vaccinations will be offered to those severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders. More details will be announced on how they can get vaccinations in the coming days.

The Ohio Department of Health will post the information about COVID Vaccines here starting on Thursday. You can search by zip code and county. The site will not be updated in real time, according to Governor DeWine. You can see which providers have been allotted vaccines, however, you should reach out to each provider to get the latest on the availability of the vaccine.

The governor also says if you are a senior and having a problem getting vaccinated, Area Agencies on Aging can help. If you have any questions, you can click here or call 1-866-243-5678.

Within the last 24 hours, 7,981 new cases, 100 deaths, 486 hospitalizations and 49 ICU admissions have been reported.

Overall, there have been 792,938 cases, 9,802 deaths, 41,863 hospitalizations and 6,237 ICU admissions since the outbreak started.

Governor DeWine signed an order on Tuesday that authorize 580 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen into state active duty.

