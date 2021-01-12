Advertisement

Pup safe and healthy with forever family a year after being found barely alive

Shelby was discovered by a dumpster, barely alive, last January.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What a difference a year can make.

2020 wasn’t all bad. The year gave miracle pup, Shelby, a fresh start.

In the past 12 months, the now 9-year-old pooch that was discovered by a dumpster, barely alive, has made a full recovery and found a forever home.

When Shelby was first brought to the veterinarian last January, she was extremely malnourished, dehydrated and weighed just about 5 pounds, when dogs her age should weigh between 12 or 13 pounds.

We followed her journey to recovery, along with thousands of others on social media.

For our previous coverage click here.

And then in March of 2020, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter reported that Shelby had been adopted by her foster family, Travis, Kristen, Braden and Ella Austin.

Shelby also gained two new dog friends, Mario and Fergie along with several cat companions.

Tuesday, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter thanked the Austin family for making Shelby a special part of their wonderful family.

